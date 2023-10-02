Police Beat: Sept. 25- Oct. 1

BYU

Suspicious

Sept. 25 — A blue Honda Civic with a cargo carrier was stolen from the Heritage Hall northeast parking lot. Surveillance shows two male suspects taking the vehicle.

Sept. 27 — An officer was dispatched to the park at Motion Picture Studios, responding to trespassing report. The individual had a pipe confirmed to be used for drugs. The individual was removed from the premise.

Information

Sept. 26 — An officer responded to a delayed harassment report at the JKB.

Drugs

Sept. 27 — Officers were dispatched to Ellsworth Building responding to a report of items believed to be drugs. The drugs were taken and booked into evidence.

Provo

Motor Vehicle Theft

Sept. 25 — Automobile theft reported near 700 W 1720 North.

Theft

Sept. 25 — Property theft reported near 1500 N University Ave.

Sept. 25 — Property theft reported near 700 E 820 North.

Sept. 25 — Property theft reported near 2000 W Center Street.

Sept. 25 — Property theft reported near 1600 E 1650 South.

Sept. 26 — Property theft reported near 1800 N State Street.

Sept. 26 — Property theft reported near 800 N 500 West.

Sept. 26 — Property theft reported near 300 N 1020 East.

Sept. 26 — Property theft reported near 200 E 900 South.

Sept. 26 — Property theft reported near 400 S 1220 West.

Sept. 27 — Property theft reported near 1000 S University Ave.

Sept. 27 — Two property thefts reported near 500 W Columbia Lane.

Sept. 28 — Property theft reported near 100 N Freedom Blvd.

Sept. 29 — Property theft reported near 200 N 1260 West.

Commercial Robbery

Sept. 28— Robbery reported near 1200 S Towne Centre Blvd.