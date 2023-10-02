No. 6 BYU erupts for season-high seven goals in rout of Iowa State

Monday was a night of offensive prowess and career milestones for No. 6 BYU women’s soccer, who shut out Iowa State 7-0 to maintain an unbeaten record in Big 12 play.

Typically, an in-depth description of momentum shifts, crunching tackles, big saves, tactical adjustments and game-altering goals form a proper Daily Universe soccer recap.

But there’s nothing typical about this year’s BYU women’s soccer team, who’s 3.54 goals-per-game average is second-most in the country.

The 7-0 drubbing of the Cyclones marks the largest margin of victory for the Cougars thus far, and the most goals scored in a match this season.

So instead of discussing the nitty gritty details of a 90-minute match that saw the Cougars average a goal every 12 minutes, here’s a goal-by-goal summary of the historical win.

Bella Folino 2’ — BYU 1 – 0 Iowa State

65 seconds is all it took for Bella Folino to score her 32nd career goal (T-12th all-time) to give the Cougars the early lead. Kendell Petersen whipped in a left-footed cross from the wing which took a deflection off a defender in front of goal. Folino was in the perfect position for the put-back, volleying the rebound into the far right side net.

Folino’s goal was the fastest scored this season, beating her own 94 seconds against Boise State and 97 seconds against Saint Louis.

Petersen recorded her ninth assist of the season, on pace to challenge for top-10 most assists in a single season by a Cougar.

Brecken Mozingo 20’ — BYU 2 – 0 Iowa State

Mozingo’s laser of a free kick might have been the most impressive of the night. Facing a tough head-on angle with a four-player wall and collapsing Cyclone defenders in front of her, Mozingo rifled a frozen rope into the top right corner above the outstretched hands of the diving keeper.

Mozingo stands at T-15th all-time in career goals with 29. The goal briefly put Folino tied for the teamlead in goals this season, until her teammate in the number 7 shirt took notice…

Erin Bailey 38’ — BYU 3 – 0 Iowa State

Bailey quickly retook sole possession for leading goal scorer, hitting a low-flying shot into the far corner. With her back facing the goal, Bailey received a pass at her feet from Sierra Pennock and took a sharp turn, cutting back with her right foot before calmly finishing with her left from a tight angle.

Erin gets her 8th goal on the season👏🤩



📺 https://t.co/OHZIFq7HJt pic.twitter.com/uuZ9AnRsSK — BYU Women's Soccer (@byusoccer_w) October 2, 2023

Erin Bailey 50’ — BYU 4 – 0 Iowa State

Bailey’s brace capped off a nifty combination play on a lethal Cougar counterattack. Olivia Wade-Katoa dished the ball to her right for Folino, who centered a pass in front of goal for Bailey to sneak a shot past the goalkeeper. BYU’s no. 7 leads the team with nine goals this season.

Ellie Boren 60’ — BYU 5 – 0 Iowa State

When it rains it pours, and clinical execution in the attacking third also gives way to lucky bounces. Olivia Smith-Griffitts launched a perfectly-placed 40-yard freekick from the far sideline onto a running Ellie Boren inside the area, who bodied the ball into the far post and in.

Zoe Jacobs 65’ — BYU 6 – 0 Iowa State

On a night that saw multiple Cougars climb the all-time goals list, a first-timer added her name onto the scoresheet in the form of Zoe Jacobs. After a flurry in front of net, a loose ball fell to Jacobs, who without hesitation curled a shot to the bottom right corner for her first-career goal.

(note: Boren was incorrectly identified as the goalscorer on the ESPN+ call)

Ellie Walbruch 68’ — BYU 7 – 0 Iowa State

The Cougars’ ability to string together passes on the counterattack was once again on display, this time with Ellie Walbruch putting on the finishing touch for her fifth of the season to cement the 7-0 victory.

The final tally very well could have been nine, as both Avery Frischknecht and Tara Warner struck the woodwork.

The historic win propelled BYU into second-overall in goals-per-game, jumping from 3.25 to 3.54 and trailing Gonzaga by a tenth of a point.

By winning 7-0 at Iowa State, @byusoccer_w set a season high in goals scored, and tied a school record for away victory margin, set in a 7-0 win at UNLV in 1999.



Seven goals are tied for BYU’s 8th-most in a single game. Last time BYU scored more: 8-1 win v. LMU on Nov. 9, 2019. — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) October 3, 2023

The Cougars will face a much tougher opponent in No. 14 Texas Tech on Thursday in front of an anticipated full house at South Field, hoping to reestablish their home-field advantage after drawing 1-1 with Cincinnati last Thursday.