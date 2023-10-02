Eye on the Y: College of Life Sciences publishes graphic novel; BYU Law School holds conference for prospective female students

College of Life Sciences publishes graphic novel to teach kids science

Cartoon characters pose in a forest as part of the Camp C.O.R.E. graphic novel. “Camp C.O.R.E.” is a graphic novel designed to teach kids about science. (Photo courtesy of Anna Wright)

The BYU College of Life Sciences published a graphic novel called “Camp C.O.R.E.” as an engaging way to teach children about science.

The novel features fictional students ages 12-15 who are “zapped” into simulations that teach them about principles such as properties of water, ecosystems and pollution. After the simulations, the characters must come together to clean up Earth and fight global warming.

Filled with vibrant colors and unique characters, the novel aims to inform children about science in a way that is visually stimulating. BYU alumna Anna Wright created and wrote the novel; Sophie Hill, a postdoctoral fellow, directed the project.

Wright said she wanted kids to feel empowered in their learning. “I want them to feel like they can be themselves, that it’s okay for them to be whatever version of themselves that they are. Everybody has something they can contribute to the world, and I want them to figure out their superpower,” Wright said.

“Camp C.O.R.E.” is available for free online in book and video formats.

BYU Law School holds conference for prospective female students

The J. Reuben Clark Law School is located on the east end of campus. The JRCLS Women in Law held a conference at the law school for prospective female students. (Photo courtesy of Olivia Tillotson)

The J. Reuben Clark Law Society’s Women in Law held a pre-law conference on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The conference focused on “Finding Belonging in the Law.”

The event featured tours, a panel and Q&A event, and a dinner for participants. The JRCLS Women in Law committee chair welcomed prospective female students to the conference.

Current law students and law school graduates, including first-generation college students and international students, spoke. Their messages focused on how to find belonging in law and how students can use their unique talents in law school.