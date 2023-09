(BYU Police Department)

Cameras captured two male suspects stealing a blue Honda Civic from the Heritage Halls northeast parking lot on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The theft occurred at 2:26 a.m. and the car was discovered missing by the owner at 4:45 a.m.

Police described one suspect as having a beard and mustache, and the other wearing a baseball cap.

BYU police are advising students to lock their cars, remove any valuables and report any suspicious activity to the police. The investigation is ongoing.