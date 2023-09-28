Good News Thursday: Dad of six gets free car after biking to work, Taylor Swifts’s The Eras Tour Concert Film is going global

Dad of six gets free car after biking to work
Sacramento resident Isaac Taylor, father of six, got a free car after biking eight miles to and from work every day for the past six months. Taylor works a 10-hour graveyard shift before walking his young children to school.
“It’s amazing, I’m living the dream right now. This is my best life right now,” Taylor said.
The car was paid in full thanks to Caliber Collision, Travelers Insurance and Family Promise of Sacramento.
Taylor’s The Eras Tour Concert Film is going global
Taylor Swift fans around the world will have the opportunity to see her Eras Tour Film in cinemas near them.
Taylor Swift announced on X, Instagram and other social media platforms that her Eras Tour Concert Film will be available globally for all Swifties on Oct. 13.
Swift says the tickets are available on The Eras Tours website or through local cinemas.
A rare Dumbo sighting in the ocean blue
On Sept. 25, researchers spotted a Dumbo octopus on an expedition during a live broadcast.
The rare octopus’ home is 13,000 feet below surface level, making it a rare sight.
The Dumbo Octopus gets its name from its two large fins that look like ears.