BYU students hold high hopes for first Cougar football home game

BYU students are feeling the excitement of BYU football’s first Big 12 home game Friday night against Cincinnati.

BYU did drop its first Big 12 game against Kansas last weekend, but with a home field advantage this week, BYU students are confident that they’ll get a win in Lavell Edwards Stadium on Friday.

“I have confidence that BYU will be able to beat Cincinnati this weekend! Not only do we have a higher standing in the Big 12, we will also have home field advantage” BYU student Aviu Alefosio says.

Cincinnati joined the Big 12 the same time BYU did. With the Bearcats losing to fellow Big 12 members, Oklahoma in their recent game, BYU and Cincinnati will be head to head in taking the higher lead in their conference record. BYU put up a fight against Kansas, leaving the final score 27-38. However, with a win against Arkansas, BYU fans have hopes for this season.

After asking a couple students how well they think BYU will do in their first Big 12 home game this weekend, they were counting on BYU to win out.

“I think BYU will bounce back and perform well against Cincinnati. I’m expecting it to be a close game, but I have BYU coming out on top” BYU student Connor LoCascio says.

BYU still has a good chance against Cincinnati. There is no sure answer on who could win as both teams can put up a good game against each other, but the Cougars are pretty positive about the game turnout Friday.

However, after a loss to Kansas in their most recent game, should BYU be concerned about their game this weekend?

Connor further said, “I don’t think we need to be concerned. I think Coach Sitake will have a really solid game plan going into Friday night”.

Coach Sitake is clearly doing a good job in preparing the team for this season as students are confident in what he has planned. BYU Football’s record is 3-1 so far for this season. Now that Big 12 games arise, the real question as to how well students think BYU Football will do after the season is done is very prevalent.

While speaking with Aviu, he said, “I definitely think we can be in the Top 10, but I’m not too sure about the Top 5”.

As a new member of the Big 12, it’s easy to see BYU as the underdog of the conference this year, but with how BYU Football’s season has been so far, maybe their ranking will be better than expected to some BYU fans.

“I think that they could be ranked in the Top 25, if they continue to have a good season,” Connor says.

BYU students are counting on BYU Football to come out on top this Friday night. With home field advantage and the ROC, the atmosphere at Lavell Edwards Stadium will be electric.

“I think the team is ready to show out at home Friday night. I would expect this to be one of the better games this year!” Connor said.