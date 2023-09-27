Visiting professors teach Balinese dance class

This semester, BYU is offering more than 100 new classes — including a course on Balinese dance.

Professor I Gusti Agung Ayu Warsiki and her husband I Nyoman Windha are visiting this semester from Bali to teach classes about Balinese music and dance.

According to Professor Warsiki, Balinese dance is truly unique. It emphasizes intricate details and a deep connection to expression.

“Balinese dance, they have like expression, many kind of expression, depend the dance. If the dance strong, we have the strong expression and movement,” Warsiki said.

Students said even the eyes are choreographed. The slightest change in the placement of a body part can convey entirely different meanings.

In the class, students learn to control their breath and energy, which is another important aspect of Balinese dance.

Professor Windha accompanied the dancers on a traditional Balinese instrument called the “gamelan” while the dancers gracefully moved.

During the welcome dance, they used traditional Balinese fans called “sampians” to greet their audience.

Dancer Janelle Wilson said the class is different from anything she has done in her life, but Wilson said her favorite part of the class is her professors.

“The fact that we’re invested in each other really makes it that much more meaningful, and I love that they really care about our growth as people and as dancers,” Wilson said.

The feeling is mutual. Professor Warsiki and her husband said they are impressed with the students’ hard work and their genuine interest in learning the material.

They love the spirit of BYU and relish the opportunity to share their culture with students.

“It’s just a really great class to learn about people, and I love it,” Wilson said.

The students will show off their moves at a performance with the Balinese music class on Nov. 4.