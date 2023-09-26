Cougars in the NFL: Week 3 update

Of the 15 BYU alumni that are on NFL rosters, eight Cougars saw action during week three of the league’s regular season.

One could argue that this NFL campaign carries the most relevant former Cougars since the 1980s or 90s. This week was no different.

Here’s a look at all the guys who played this week.

Puka Nacua

Every fantasy football waiver wire in the country had a bid for Puka Nacua after his record breaking performances in weeks one and two. Nacua simply isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, once again leading the Rams in receptions and yards by snagging seven catches for 72 yards in the team’s loss to the Bengals Monday night. The rookie has quickly become one of the league’s young talents and will look to continue his impressive play Sunday when he faces the Colts.

Who else but Puka Nacua? pic.twitter.com/eIpEJJYBYs — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) September 26, 2023

Fred Warner

Easily the best former Cougar in the league (and unofficial Puka Nacua hype man), Fred Warner continues to terrorize defenses every week. His victim this week was the Giants on Thursday night where he recorded four tackles and a tipped ball that led to an interception. Widely considered the top middle linebacker in the league, Warner continues to be the gold standard for BYU’s football alumni. His 49ers play the Cardinals this Sunday.

Tyler Allgeier

It was rough sledding for Tyler Allgeier and the Falcons Sunday against the Lions. Sharing the reps with rookie Bijan Robinson, Allgeier only had his number called seven times. With those seven runs he recorded just 12 yards in an Atlanta loss. A young Falcons team continues to try and find its’ identity while balancing the young talent in the backfield. They face the Jaguars in London this Sunday.

Tyler Allgeier is a TRUCK pic.twitter.com/1IG8Nywway — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) September 24, 2023

Taysom Hill

Everyones favorite Swiss Army knife player, Taysom Hill, continues to be a staple in the Saints offense week in and week out. On Sunday, Hill recorded four runs for a total of 12 yards in a 1-point loss to the Packers. Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr was injured late in the game but New Orleans opted to keep Taysom as a running back-tight end hybrid rather than place the former BYU passer back under center. The Saints face the Buccaneers the Sunday.

Zach Wilson

After recently sliding back into the starting role due to Aaron Rodgers’ injury, Zach Wilson has been trying to figure things out in New York. This week was not the week he figured it out as the Jets lost to a winless Patriots squad. Wilson ended the game with 157 yards and a QBR of 17.6, being sacked three times; one of which was for a safety late in the game. Wilson will continue to try and find his groove when the Jets play Taylor Swift and the Chiefs next week on Sunday Night Football.

Chris Brooks

How ’bout Chris Brooks?!

A guy that many believed wouldn’t even crack a practice squad, Brooks has found himself within a potentially historic Dolphins offense. Miami nearly broke the scoring record Sunday by scoring 70(!) points in a win against the Broncos, allowing Brooks to get some reps in garbage time. He made the most of it by carrying the ball nine times for 66 yards, including a 52 yard breakout run. Brooks has solidified himself as the third back on a very talented squad and will hope for more opportunities Sunday against the Bills.

52 YARD RUN FOR CHRIS BROOKS!!! pic.twitter.com/9S0vhfjhOd — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) September 24, 2023

Michael Davis

Playing exactly 100% of available snaps this weekend, Michael Davis has quietly become one of the most consistent former Cougars in the NFL. In a thrilling win against the Vikings, Davis was second on the team in tackles with eight, all of them solo. Davis has been the Chargers starting corner for years and doesn’t show any signs of stopping. They play the Raiders on Sunday.

Sione Takitaki

During the best season of his career in 2022, Sione Takitaki tore his ACL and has been on the road to recovery ever since. In a spectacularly quick turnaround, Takitaki has seen playing time every game so far for Cleveland. On Sunday he posted a modest one tackle, but played 56% of the snaps in a Browns routing of the Titans. He continues to get back into the feel of the game, and will continue to see the field Sunday when the Browns face the Ravens.

Other BYU alumni

Even though they haven’t seen the field much or at all, Jaren Hall, Khyris Tonga, Blake Freehand, Zayne Anderson, and Dax Milne are all still squarely on NFL rosters. Saints running back Jamaal Williams was placed on the injured reserve list because of a hamstring injury earlier in the season. Panther offensive lineman Brady Christensen has also found himself on the injured reserve list, but unfortunately it’s for the remainder of the season.