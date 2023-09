(Live Oaks Classical, Sports Report+/ TMX, via CNN Newsource)

A car passenger caught the ball in a high school football game in Waco, Texas on Friday, Sept 15.

During the match between Live Oak High School and Gordon High School, a Gordon kicker sent the ball through the uprights and toward the nearby road.

The ball flew through the window of a passing car and was caught by the passenger.

Gordon High ultimately won the game, 58-8.