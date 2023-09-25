Midnight Madness provides students with an opportunity to hang out after dark

(Stacia O’Leary)

When you hear the term Midnight Madness, you may think, “here we go again with the start of a new college basketball season.”

Midnight Madness, however, took place on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Smith Fieldhouse. Food, games and sports were available from 10 p.m. to midnight with activities like wheelchair sports, rock climbing and spikeball tournaments.

The BYU Student Wellness staff opens the facilities until the witching hour for students to experience some healthy competition once a year.

“I didn’t know anything about spikeball, but when I saw the tournament, I had to join. I love to win,” said Trevor Mackey, a junior in the mechanical engineering program.

Mackey was finishing his nightly workout when he heard the sounds of the tournament and joined in, hoping for a good outcome.

“Sadly, we lost in the first round but we had a good fight out there,” Mackey said.

Midnight Madness has become a yearly tradition, courtesy of BYU Student Wellness. The event provides students with an opportunity to meet new people, try fitness classes and hang out with friends.

“It’s just a time for students to come together with their friends. We have a lot of activities going on … just a ton of different stuff,” Amanda Delacruz, the Student Wellness programs administrator, said.

During the event, Y Fitness instructors led heart-pumping Zumba and high-fitness classes in the Richards Building.

Over in the Smith Fieldhouse, students sweated it out in a cannonball contest, wheelchair sports and a rock wall. Chips, soda and the ultimate showdown of cornhole could also be found between the Richards Building and the Fieldhouse.

Judging by the turnout of BYU students, it is safe to say this year’s madness was a success.