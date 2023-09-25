BYU women’s cross country dominates the Bill Dellinger Invitational

BYU women’s cross country showed out on top at the Bill Dellinger Invitational Saturday in Springfield, Ore, earning the program’s first such victory since 2019.

With 42 points, the No. 6 Cougars took first place, surpassing No. 7 Oregon who finished with 78 points.

Three Cougars placed in the day’s top 10 performers. BYU sophomore Lexy Halladay-Lowry finished first for BYU and placed fourth overall at 20:01.5. BYU senior Aubrey Frentheway placed fifth right after Halladay-Lowry at 20:05.6. Coming in eighth, BYU freshman Jenna Hutchins finished third out of the Cougars with a 20:18.5 personal-best 6,000-meter time.

BYU runners Jacey Harkins-Farmer, Anastaysia Davis, Sadie Sargent and Destiny Everett packed tightly and all finished within a split second of each other after Harkins.

For Everett, Allie Warner, Raygan Peterson, Vanessa Alder and Grace Hutchinson, this invitational was their 6,000-meter course debut.

The Cougars are full of promise as they prepare for their first ever Big 12 championship bid in late October.