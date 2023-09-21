By Bethany Twede
SportsSoccerWomen's Soccer

No. 6 BYU faces Baylor on the road after decade-long series hiatus

After 10 years, No. 6 BYU women’s soccer will return to Waco, Texas to face Baylor in their first Big 12 road affair in hopes to break the 1-1 series tie that was set in place nine years ago.

The first time BYU faced Baylor was at Betty Lou Mays Field in 2013 when the Cougars defeated the Bears 2-1. The next season the Bears returned the favor and defeated the Cougars at South Field 2-1.

Baylor will just be coming off their fifth shutout of the season against UTSA in a 1-0 win. The Bears undershot their opponent 11-14 but had five shots on goal to the Roadrunners’ four.

In their last match last Thursday against Utah State, the Cougars struggled to take advantage of goal-scoring opportunities and were defeated by the Aggies 1-0 despite outshooting them 12-11 with six shots on goal.

The Cougars will need to not let this first loss of the season slow them down and use the momentum from their other seven wins to help drive them to victory.

One player that BYU will need to look out for is Baylor’s senior midfielder Ashley Merrill, who scored her seventh goal of the season against UTSA.

The other player to look out for is the Bear’s sophomore forward Tyler Isgrig. Isgrig has not only scored four goals so far this season but also assisted in six.

However, BYU will pose as fierce competition with sophomore forward Erin Bailey who leads the Cougars with six goals and senior defender Kendell Petersen with seven assists for BYU.

To find out how this nine-year tie will end between the Bears and No. 6 Cougars, go to ESPN+ at 6 p.m. MDT to stream it live.

