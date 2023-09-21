Good News Thursday: University of Hawaii offers full scholarships to Maui fire victims, Orem PD welcomes new therapy dog

University of Hawaii offers full scholarships to Maui fire victims

CNN Newsource

The University of Hawaii has offered full scholarships to nearly 200 high school seniors in Lahaina, Hawaii.

“What we want to do at the University of Hawaii is make sure that you have the opportunity to go to college,” University of Hawaii system president David Lassner said.

The scholarships will be honored at any UH campus where the students are accepted.

Orem Police Department welcomes new therapy dog

Hōkū is the newest member of the Orem Police Department. The Orem PD announced Hōkū as the newest member of the force on Sept. 17, 2023. (Orem Police Department)

The Orem Police Department has announced their newest four-legged member.

Hōkū, whose name means “star” in Hawaiian, is a fox red labrador and was able to join the force thanks to donors.

She joined the force as a therapy dog and has been specially trained in empathy techniques to support victims who may need to recount negative events while in court.

Group of beagles rescued from Midwest laboratory

The Beagle Alliance, a Canadian rescue group, has rescued a group of beagles. The dogs were previously held in a laboratory in the Midwest. (CNN Newsource)

A group of beagles that spent their entire lives in a laboratory has been rescued by a Canadian group, and they are on their way to their forever homes.

“Beagles are the most used breed of dog used in laboratory testing because they are docile, they are forgiving and can easily fit into a cage, unfortunately,” The Beagle Alliance executive director Lori Cohen said.

The dogs will now go to Canada with the rescue where they will be fostered and then adopted.