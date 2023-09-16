No. 12 BYU sweeps in-state rival Aggies with 3-0 win

No. 12 BYU women’s volleyball finished off its in-state and non-conference slate with a 3-0 sweep against Utah State Saturday night in Logan.

The Cougars got the job done against the Aggies while hitting .303 with a total of 33 kills in three sets. Outside hitter, Erin Livingston, continued to exhibit greatness leading with 11 kills on .258 hitting. Middle Blocker Whitney McEwan-Llarenas added eight kills on a game high .800 hitting percentage.

Set 1

The Aggies held their ground throughout set one, finishing with 20 points and holding BYU’s largest lead to only three points late in the set before giving up two quick ones and dropping the set 25-20 to the Cougars.

Livingston put up six kills on .500 hitting, reaching her season average for kills per game by the end of the set. She showed dominance in the first set and never looked back. BYU collectively totaled 13 kills on .407 hitting as they took set one from the Aggies.

Utah State finished the set with 15 kills on .300 hitting. The Aggies were led by outside hitters Tatum Stall, Kaylie Ray and Adna Mehmedovic, all adding three kills respectively.

Set 2

BYU trailed early in the second set, going down 4-1 before Middle Blocker, Mia Lee, scored off of a block and sent back a solo block to the Aggies. The true freshman continues to aid in the blocking ability that BYU possesses alongside McEwan-Llarenas and Kate Prior.

Utah State let the game slip away by giving the Cougars a mirage of free points, totaling five service errors in the set, as well as an unsuccessful game-changing challenge by Rob Neilson giving BYU the set point to then go on and get the job done winning set two 25-22.

Set 3

Outside Hitter, Shelby Capllonch, gave the Aggies the spark the needed to potentially push this match to four games. Capllonch finished the match with 11 kills on .350 hitting and seemed to be unstoppable in the third set, aiding in six straight points for the Aggies and sending BYU into a timeout early on in the set.

The Cougars were able to climb their way back and managed to tie the set at 21 sending Utah State into a timeout. Two kills from Livingston and a dump by Whitney Bower sealed the deal and BYU wins 3-0 at Club Estes.

BYU finishes off non-conference play with an impressive 11-1 record as it prepares to host the Houston Cougars this coming Wednesday to begin the program’s inaugural season in the Big 12.