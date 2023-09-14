BYU Women’s Volleyball drives down the road to face UVU

Just two days ago, BYU beat Utah 3-1 in front of an emotional sell out crowd, but they have to refocus as they head into Orem to matchup with Utah Valley University.

UVU is on a 2 game losing streak after dropping a match to Utah State last night. This will be the first time UVU has played a ranked opponent this year, after going 3-7 to start the season.

BYU has started the season 9-1 and comes into this match ranked #12 in the nation. This will be the last weekend before they start Big 12 play.

This weekend, Utah Valley tries to accomplish something they have never been able to do, beat BYU. They are 0-17 all time against them, only winning 5 of the possible 56 sets played.

Tori Ellis, Senior Outside Hitter for UVU, looks to continue to dominate as she set her new season high of 20 kills last week.

BYU Senior, Erin Livingston, has had double digit kills in 8 of their 10 games. She’s tallied 37 kills in the last 2 matches. Erin Livingston continues to lead this team in kills with 140 on the season.

BYU will have their hands full as Utah Valley’s Caleigh Vagana has 32 blocks on the season and leads the WAC in block percentage with an average of 1.39 blocks/set.

BYU goes into Lockhart Arena on Sept. 15th at 6pm to face the Wolverines.