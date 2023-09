(CBS News Philadelphia, via CNN Newsource)

Police apprehended escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante on Wednesday, Sept. 13 in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Cavalcante had been on the run, evading police, since Aug. 31. The convicted murderer stole a van as well as a firearm before being caught through heat-seeking technology.

Cavalcante is now being transported to a state correctional institution.