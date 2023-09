(Italian Alpine Rescue, via CNN Newsource)

Emergency workers rescued American caver Mark Dickey from a sinkhole in Morca Valley, Turkey on Monday, Sept. 11.

Dickey became incapacitated from gastrointestinal bleeding in the cave on Saturday, Sept. 2. However, because of his depth, it took rescuers days to plan an extraction.

The rescue itself took an additional two days and required almost 200 aid workers. Dickey has since been transported to a hospital.