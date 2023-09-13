Good News Thursday: 8-year-old girl gives birthday money to special education students, Taylor Swift wins video of the year

CNN Newsource

8-year-old girl gives her birthday money to special education students

8-year-old Libby Barrett used all of her $550 birthday money on gifts for students in her school’s special education program.

The third grader from Prattville Elementary, near Montgomery, Alabama, bought new toys, bean bags and an ABC rug for the special education class and her own class. Both classes were given time to play and chant together.

Barrett’s father said she has been donating her birthday money since she was five years old.

Taylor Swift wins video of the year

Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for “Anti-Hero” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Swift has won the award twice consecutively. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift won Video of the Year for her music video “Anti-Hero” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Newark, New Jersey.

Swift also won Video of the Year last year for her music video “All Too Well: 10 Minute Version.”

Swift received an additional eight awards, including Song of the Year, Best Pop and Best Direction. The Grammy Award-winning artist accepted the award in person after taking a break from her “Eras” tour.

Father and son recreate pilot cockpit photo 30 years on

Ruben Flowers recreates photo with his pilot father 30 years on. (Southwest Airlines)

After 30 years, Ruben Flowers flew beside his father as his first officer and recreated a childhood photo. Flowers followed his dream to fly with his father, also named Ruben Flowers, and trained to be a pilot.

Although the elder Flowers is approaching retirement, the two had the opportunity to fly together from Nebraska to Illinois in March.

Onboard was the elder Flowers’s senior brother and cousin, who also works for Southwest.