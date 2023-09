(Ryan Nord)

First responders and Provo community members participated in a “Tower Climb” at Lavell Edwards Stadium on Monday, Sept. 11 to honor victims of the 9/11 attacks.

Participants each wore a badge of a fallen hero and walked 2,071 steps, the same amount of steps as the World Trade Center, in remembrance of first responders.

The memorial, hosted by BYU, also featured a performance of the national anthem.