BYU Cougarettes returning to the field next home game

BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar performs with the BYU Cougarettes. The Cougarettes were unable to perform at last Saturday’s game against Southern Utah State. (Nate Edwards)

BYU Cougarettes were unable to perform on Saturday, Sept. 9’s game against Southern Utah University because of “poor communication,” according to Tom Holmoe, Director of BYU Athletics.

Former BYU Football player Houston Heimuli posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sept. 8 that the Cougarettes could not perform their timeout number the weekend of the SUU game because of complaints regarding their music choices.

Found out the cougarettes can’t perform their timeout numbers this weekend cuz a couple people complained about the music choice…



Way to ruin it for the majority — Houston Heimuli (@HHeimuli) September 8, 2023

In the following tweets, Heimuli identified the Cougarettes’ Sept. 2 halftime performance to A$AP Ferg’s “Plain Jane” as the inciting incident. The song is explicit but had been edited for the performance and can be viewed on the BYU Cougarettes‘ official Instagram account.

Although Heimuli’s claims were not supported by a statement from the Cougarettes or BYU, the Cougarettes did not perform a timeout routine at the Sept. 9 game.

Tom Holmoe, Director of BYU Athletics, responded to Heimuli’s tweet by saying he will “take the blame on this one” for the “poor communication” that led to the Cougarettes not being able to perform.

I’ll take the blame on this one. Poor communication on my part for this week’s game entertainment. Cougarettes 🤍 are amazing student athletes and you’ll see ‘em performing again soon – better than ever. https://t.co/Wngofz5lcZ — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) September 8, 2023

Although the BYU athletic department said they will not be making another statement regarding the incident, Associate Athletic Director Jon McBride said the Cougarettes will perform at the next home game against the University of Cincinatti on Sept. 29.