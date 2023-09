(Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

A police deputy gave a speeder a hug and words of encouragement after the speeder said he was going through personal challenges while driving in Johnson County, Kansas on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The driver can be heard requesting a hug from the officer.

The video, posted to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, also included a pledge to community members.

“We strive to be compassionate while serving our community,” the department’s post said.