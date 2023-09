(@SalisburyNCPD, via X, formally known as Twitter)

Body camera captured Lt. Cory Brooks pulling an unconscious driver from a semi-truck moments before it burst into flames on the interstate near Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The driver, Michael Williams, was rendered unconscious after crashing into the highway retaining wall.

An unidentified female driver assisted Brooks in pulling the driver to safety before the truck became engulfed in flames.

Williams was taken to the hospital, and he is now recovering at home.