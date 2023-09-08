New Young Women General Advisory Council includes current BYU student

14 Utah women, ranging in age from 22 to 61, began service on the Young Women General Advisory Council Aug. 1. They will assist the newly inaugurated Young Women General Presidency. (Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Fourteen Utah women have been called to serve on the Young Women General Advisory Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints beginning Aug. 1, according to a Church news release.

Of the 14 new members, five are young single adults, eight are BYU alumnae and most have schooling or work experience in journalism, psychology or family studies.

The women will assist the Young Women General Presidency as they counsel with general and local Church leaders to teach, serve and watch over the young women of the Church, according to the release.

Haylie Chase, a current BYU psychology student and member of the Provo YSA 2nd Stake, is serving on the Advisory Council. (Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

22-year-old Haylie Chase is the youngest member of the council and a current BYU student. She said she was serving as a family home evening committee member at the time of her call, which came as a surprise.

“It’s really humbling to look at the people I’m with and realize I have a voice on the committee,” she said.

Chase’s experience as a Humanitarian XP leader for three summers helped prepare her for the council assignment, she said.

Her weeks with youth in Costa Rica, Brazil and Mozambique allowed her “to connect with them (the youth) and see what they’re feeling right now.”

This is the first time in decades that an advisory council has included young single adults. Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman wanted to take into account all voices and demographics, Chase said.

“I hope I just learn to love people more authentically and to experience the incredible faith of members from all over the world and the powerful spiritual leadership of our leaders,” Chase said. “I hope it’ll boost my own testimony as I help to boost those of the young women.”