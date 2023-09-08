Jakob Robinson shines in season opener for elite PFF score

Chase Rogers

BYU’s star of the night against Sam Houston was pretty obvious.

“Jakob Robinson can play,” defensive coordinator Jay Hill said of his playmaking cornerback. “We’re lucky to have him.”

Hill isn’t the only one who thinks the savvy junior can play, as Pro Football Focus gave Robinson the best grade out of any corner in the nation this past weekend.

PFF’s Week 1 Team of the Week: Defense🔥 pic.twitter.com/OzwozzZ8LH — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 5, 2023

Robinson’s grade in the Cougars’ shutout over the Bearkats was an impressive 90.4, earning him a spot on PFF’s Week 1 Team of the Week.

Robinson made five tackles, snagged two interceptions and allowed just one passing yard while in solo coverage. His two interceptions were nothing short of game-changers for the BYU squad in a game where the Cougars needed a spark.

PICKED! Robinson read that like a book! 😮‍💨 @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/8Uz4nSxWA6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2023

“I don’t blame them (for targeting me),” Robinson said after the two-pick outing. “Look at me . . . I would throw it to my side too.”

Hill was much less coy on the matter. “I hope they keep throwing at (Robinson) because they’ll keep seeing similar results.”

Robinson will look to continue to lock up receivers as he and the rest of the defense face Southern Utah in Provo this Saturday.

As for Hill, he seems confident fans will continue to see the same out of Robinson.

“He’s gonna be a great player throughout the rest of this year.”