Police Beat: Aug 21-25

BYU

Disturbance

Aug 22 — Suspect trespassing and causing a disturbance at the Harold B. Lee Library.

Theft

Aug 22 — Bicycle theft reported at Wymount Terrace.

PROVO

Theft

Aug 21 — Property theft reported near 200 W. Center Street.

Aug 23 — Property theft reported near 120 S. 960 East.

Aug 23 — Property theft reported near 800 S. University Ave.

Aug 24 — Property theft reported near 220 N. 1060 West.

Residential burglary

Aug 21 — Burglary reported at 800 W. Colombia Lane.

Aug 23 — Burglary reported at 120 S. Slate Canyon Drive.

Commercial burglary

Aug 21 — Burglary reported near 100 N. 500 West.