Police Beat: Aug 21-25

BYU
Disturbance
Aug 22 — Suspect trespassing and causing a disturbance at the Harold B. Lee Library.
Theft
Aug 22 — Bicycle theft reported at Wymount Terrace.
PROVO
Theft
Aug 21 — Property theft reported near 200 W. Center Street.
Aug 23 — Property theft reported near 120 S. 960 East.
Aug 23 — Property theft reported near 800 S. University Ave.
Aug 24 — Property theft reported near 220 N. 1060 West.
Residential burglary
Aug 21 — Burglary reported at 800 W. Colombia Lane.
Aug 23 — Burglary reported at 120 S. Slate Canyon Drive.
Commercial burglary
Aug 21 — Burglary reported near 100 N. 500 West.