Good News Thursday: New Provo fire chief sworn in, Rare clouded leopard kitten born at Oklahoma zoo

New Provo fire chief sworn in

Jeremy Headman was sworn in as Provo’s fire chief on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. Headman was serving as interim fire chief prior to the ceremony. (Video courtesy of Provo Fire and Rescue via Instagram)

Jeremy Headman, former Provo deputy fire chief, was sworn in as Provo’s fire chief on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. in the Provo City Council chambers.

Headman was promoted to deputy fire chief in 2017 and has served in the Provo City Fire Department for 28 years, according to Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, who attended the ceremony. Kaufusi expressed confidence in Headman as Provo’s fire chief not only because of his extensive experience but also because of the upstanding person he is.

Headman shared with Kaufusi that he’s committed to giving his best to the Provo community.

“Provo City and its Fire Department are dear to me. Thanks to our collective efforts, including your unwavering support, we have state-of-the-art facilities and equipment. This empowers us to give our best to the community we cherish,” Headman said.

Rare clouded leopard kitten born at Oklahoma zoo

A clouded leopard kitten was born at the Oklahoma City Zoo on July 18. The clouded leopard is a vulnerable species with less than 10,00 mature members of the species, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Institute. (Oklahoma City Zoo, via CNN Newsource)

A male clouded leopard kitten was born at the Oklahoma City Zoo on July 18. The zoo publicly announced the birth on Aug. 18 on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The Oklahoma City Zoo wrote in their social media post that “Caretakers report the kitten is healthy and doing everything a newborn should be doing — eating, sleeping and growing!”

According to the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Institute, the clouded leopard is a vulnerable species with less than 10,000 mature members of the species worldwide.

Hero dog gets adopted after saving foster family from fire

Ciara Hill sits on the porch with her newly adopted dog Moose. Hill adopted Moose, a great pyrenees, after hearing about how he rescued his foster family from a boat fire. (CNN Newsource)

A dog named Moose gained fame after rescuing his foster family from a boat fire in Virginia.

Following the boat fire, Moose was returned to the animal shelter where Ciara Hill heard about his story and adopted him. Hill said that Moose quickly made himself comfortable at his new home.

“It’s hard not to fall in love with a sweet fellow like that,” Hill said.