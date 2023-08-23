Video of the Day: Footage shows 98-year-old newspaper co-owner confronting police during raid on her home

(Marion County Record, via CNN Newsource)

Newly obtained footage shows a 98-year-old newspaper co-owner confronting police officers raiding her home in Marion County, Kansas on Thursday, Aug. 11. The newspaper obtained the footage from the Marion County Record and released it Monday, Aug. 21.

Joan Meyer co-owned the newspaper with her son, Eric Meyer. The police reportedly investigated the home over identity theft, however the son believes the raid was prompted by a story they published about a local business owner.

Joan died the following day, and Eric Meyer believes the stress of the raid contributed to her death.