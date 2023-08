(@livingearthsystems, via Instagram)

Instagram user @livingearthsystems uploaded a video of power lines rocking precariously in Lahaina, Maui, on Friday, Aug. 11.

The user said a fire began half a mile down the road from him after a tornado hit the area.

Hawaiian Electric Co. has been criticized for not shutting off the power during high winds, according to the Associated Press. A class action lawsuit has been levelled at the company for its possible involvement in the deadly Maui wildfires.