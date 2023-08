(WJLA, Virginia Department of Transportation, via CNN Newsource)

A man plowed into multiple vehicles with a stolen truck in Arlington, Virginia, on Saturday, Aug. 19. The man then fled the scene toward Washington D.C. in a stolen ambulance.

The suspect crashed the ambulance into another vehicle in D.C. before being apprehended by the police. In total, the driver hit 13 vehicles.

At least seven people were sent to the hospital because of the incidents. The investigation is ongoing.