Multiple cameras captured raging wildfires across the oceanside town of Lahaina, Maui. Fires began Wednesday, Aug. 9.

More than two thousand buildings have been destroyed by the fires, and 96 people have reportedly died. Thousands more have been evacuated.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but dry conditions and strong winds were a large factor in its spread, according to Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara.

Firefighters worked to contain the fires, and rescue missions for locals and tourists are underway.