Good News Thursday: Boy auctions chickens, raises thousands to pay for brother’s cancer treatment, Rescued walrus calf prescribed 24/7 cuddle care

Boy auctions chickens, raises thousands to pay for brother’s cancer treatment

Callen Purkapile auctioned off chickens at a local fair, raising $12,000 to help pay for his little brother’s cancer treatment. The Purkapile family was stunned and grateful for the community support. (Shaina Nijhawan, CNN Newsource)

Nine-year-old Callen Purkapile auctioned off chickens at a local fair, raising $12,000 to help pay for his little brother Cashton’s liver cancer treatment.

Cashton Purkapile, age four, was diagnosed with stage 4 hepatoblastoma earlier this year.

Callen, with the help of family-friend Andy McWilliams, auctioned off two chickens, initially raising $6,000. The community then rallied together and matched the $6,000. The Purkapiles went home from the fair with $12,000 to help with Cashton’s treatment.

“How people pull together to help each other when they’re in need. It’s huge,” McWilliams said. “You see a lot and hear a lot about the bad and when there’s need, the good comes out of the woodwork for sure.”

The family was grateful for the community support, especially Katie Purkapile, Cashton and Callen’s mother.

“The support from everyone is overwhelming and wonderful. I mean, our gratitude and thankfulness and it all is beyond what we can even express most of the time,” Katie Purkapile said.

Cashton has received five treatments so far, and the family is hopeful about his recovery.

Rescued walrus calf prescribed 24/7 cuddle care

A month-old Pacific walrus calf cuddles with a caregiver. To help promote healthy development veterinarians prescribed 24/7 cuddling to walrus calf. (Alaska SeaLife Center via CNN Newsource)

A one month-old Pacific walrus calf was rescued after wandering alone along the northern coast of Alaska.

The walrus was transported to a special animal care facility where veterinarians ordered the calf to be kept under watch 24/7 with constant cuddling. Veterinarians said this would help keep the walrus calm and promote healthy development.

Walrus calves depend on constant maternal care for the first two years of their lives.

English zoo welcomes rare Grevy’s zebra newborn

A baby Grevy’s zebra stands with his mother at the Whipsnade Zoo in England. Grevy’s zebras are a threatened species. (Whipsnade Zoo via CNN Newsource)

A Grevy’s zebra was born at England’s Whipsnade Zoo in July. The Grevy’s zebra is a threatened species, meaning it is close to becoming an endangered species.

Mom, Henna, gave birth to baby Zinabi after a 13-month long pregnancy. Zinabi’s name means raindrop in the Ethiopian language of Amharic.

According to the African Wildlife Foundation, the Grevy’s zebra is the largest species of zebra, with longer legs and larger ears than a Plains zebra. One of the largest challenges facing the Grevy’s zebra is habitat loss.

The foundation reported that there are approximately 2,000 mature Grevy’s zebras left in the world.