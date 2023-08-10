Beloved BYU fullback Masen Wake announces retirement from football

There will be a serious lack of hurdles in Provo this fall.

Fan favorite BYU fullback Masen Wake has announced his retirement from football, citing injuries as the main cause for his stepping away from the game.

“My time here at BYU has been life changing,” Wake tweeted Thursday. “I’ve created friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. I am humbled and grateful for everything BYU has given and taught me over my career.

“I want to express my gratitude to the amazing fans. There is nothing like playing in LES. To my family, I can’t thank you enough. I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it wasn’t for your love and support. What a ride it’s been!

“With that being said, after many thoughts and prayers, I have decided to step away from football. I am excited for what the future holds for me and for BYU football.”

A bulky utility threat out of Lone Peak high school, Wake joined the BYU program prior to the 2019 campaign, totaling 43 touches on offense for 333 yards and four touchdowns over his career. Wake’s size and strength also made him a valuable blocking force in the run game in addition to his hurdling prowess.

Masen Wake getting better with every hurdle!!

Arguably Wake’s most memorable highlight as a Cougar came in BYU’s 43-26 win over Houston in 2020, when he caught quarterback Zach Wilson’s Mahomes-ian no-look flip pass and rumbled into the end zone for a touchdown, a sequence which went down as one of the most viral plays of the season across the sport.

Wake also made history earlier this summer as the subject of the first-ever NIL video game, teaming up with Coug Connect for “Masen Wake’s Hurdle-Mania.

A new college football computer game is going to market.



BYU tight end Masen Wake is using his NIL rights for a game called “Masen Wake’s Hurdle-Mania.”



An eighth-grade student named Thomas Hansen is responsible for the coding.



“It’s peak NIL.”https://t.co/BrLtkrbTLR pic.twitter.com/xfMtGQTdS6 — Andy Wittry (@AndyWittry) June 13, 2023

Wake plans to graduate in December with a degree in exercise science. Mason Fakahua and Ray Paulo will be BYU’s leading candidates to replace Wake in the fullback/tight end hybrid role this season.