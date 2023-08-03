Real official changes: BYU alters ROC pass lottery system following backlash

Cougars roared, and BYU listened.

Following 36 hours of loud disapproval from students and fans, BYU announced revisions to its new ROC pass system Wednesday evening, implementing a first-come, first-served model for ticket requests to replace the original randomized lottery plan.

Thank you for all your feedback this week. Please see the link below for important updates and changes from BYU Athletics regarding ROC procedures. https://t.co/xr9bnJbqtf — The ROC (@byuROC) August 3, 2023

“After listening to feedback and exploring options, we are adjusting to a first-come, first-served digital queue system,” BYU said in a statement Wednesday. “While we understand this does not alleviate all concerns that we are seeing/hearing or create a perfectly replicable replacement for what’s been done previously, we feel this is the best solution for all at this point.”

The ROC had planned to utilize a randomized lottery in which students requested tickets for specific football and men’s basketball games and were placed in different groups assigned by time to enter the event in a scheduled order. This system proved unpopular as fans who previously camped out or waited in line to ensure they’d receive better seats felt as if they were being “betrayed” and placed on an unfair playing field.

“We want the ROC to have fun,” BYU’s statement continued. “We want meaningful traditions to endure. We want the ROC to be loud and passionate. We do not want to put our students in unnecessary physical danger in order to get a good seat in the stadium.”

Official statement from BYU athletics regarding the new ROC pass system. pic.twitter.com/Fa7cRl29p3 — Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) August 3, 2023

Students had previously aired their grievances regarding the elimination of camping and the traditional ROC line, both of which BYU emphasized will not be returning in any capacity.

“We will not be going back to a physical line or camping format due to significant safety concerns that have arisen in past years. We have attempted to implement mitigating factors to address the safety concerns in the past, but due to the sheer size and volume of fans in the line, for the safety of all, we need to move to a new format.”

The latest ROC revisions garnered a mixed reception from students upon Wednesday’s announcement. Some students felt their voices had been heard and were satisfied with the changes, but others felt the revisions were insufficient and still demanded more.

An online petition supporting changes to the system has achieved more than 3,000 signatures since Tuesday morning, and a group of students have planned to stage a protest against the ROC and BYU administration outside of the Student Athlete Building on campus Friday morning.