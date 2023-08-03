Elder Holland hospitalized for treatment of ongoing health problems

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is in the hospital. His hospitalization comes exactly two weeks after his wife’s death. (Church Newsroom)

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve, has been hospitalized for “observation and treatment of ongoing health complications,” according to a statement released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Aug. 3.

Elder Holland’s hospitalization comes exactly two weeks after the death of his wife Patricia Holland, who passed on July 20.

This is the latest of several recent health complications for the general authority and his deceased wife. After both testing positive for COVID-19, the couple did not attend the Church’s April general conference.

“We will be watching together, hand-in-hand, at home,” Elder Holland said in a tweet on April 1.

Another statement was released by the Church just a few days later, on April 6. It stated that in addition to having COVID-19, Elder Holland had also recently begun dialysis for a kidney condition.

In an update from Elder Holland released by the Church website on June 6, he reported that he was “slowly returning to work,” and expressed appreciation for the kindness he and his wife had been shown during this time.

“Elder Holland is grateful for the many prayers offered in his behalf in recent weeks for his health and during this time of mourning,” according to the update released by the Church.