What to expect for the Utah Area YSA Conference

Young single adults across Utah are invited to a historic YSA area conference, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The final event of the conference will be a devotional from Elder D. Todd Christofferson held in BYU’s Marriot Center. (BYU Photo)

Young single adults ages 18 to 31 in Utah are gearing up for an unprecedented area conference, kicking off Aug. 5 and running through Aug. 20.

The conference, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and organized by the Church’s Utah Area Presidency, includes a concert with headliner OneRepublic, a dance, a 5K fun run, a “Gather Together” conference and a devotional from Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve.

“Our sincere hope is that the magnificent events planned will fulfill the conference theme of bringing all ‘Together in Christ,’” the Utah Area Presidency said in a letter sent to local Church leaders in June.

“Tens of thousands are expected to come,” according to the Utah Area Presidency letter.

For BYU student Bryan Barba, the first-ever YSA area conference of its kind feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He said he decided to postpone his long-awaited trip back home to Nicaragua in order to attend the conference.

Barba signed up for an all-access pass with his roommates, and said he is most looking forward to the OneRepublic concert and Elder Christofferson’s devotional.

“I think it’ll be worth it (to postpone a trip home) if I go with good intentions, willing to participate, engage and have a good time,” he said.

The conference will be a good opportunity to have fun and be spiritually strengthened, Barba said. He hopes the devotionals will be tailored to young adults and their specific challenges.

Attendees can expect to “build new friendships and strengthen … faith,” according to the conference’s website.

Speakers at the “Gathering Together” event Aug. 19 include the Relief Society General Presidency, Utah Area President Kevin W. Pearson, author Brandon Sanderson and Executive Producer of “The Chosen” Brad Pelo, among others.

Transportation via UTA trains and buses will be free to registered participants on Aug. 19 to reduce traffic congestion in the Salt Lake area. Volunteers will provide limited Spanish translation services at select events.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity for young single adults in the Utah Area and look forward to their feedback in evaluating opportunities for the future,” the Utah Area Presidency said.

For more details and registration information, visit the Conference’s website.