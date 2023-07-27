Good News Thursday: Boston teen raises funds for inclusive playground, U.S. born Filipina athlete gains stardom at Women’s World Cup

Boston teen raises funds for disability inclusive playground

18-year-old philanthropist creates “Suds for Swings,” a car washing and detailing service raising money to transform a local playground into one that is disability inclusive. Winschel raised more than $3,000 for the project and is fully booked throughout the rest of the summer. (Ken MacLeod, CNN Newsource)

An 18-year-old high school student in Boston created “Suds for Swings,” a car washing and detailing service that is raising money to transform an old playground into one that is disability inclusive.

Kevin Winschel, high school senior, has raised more than $3,000 for the project already.

“I wanted to actually do something to make an impact in the community,” he said.

Along with raising funds this summer, Winschel is interning at a group home and volunteering at Massachusetts General Hospital. Winschel believes that with all his donated time, he’s receiving as much he’s giving.

“Twenty years from now, who knows where I’ll be living, but I’ll know that I, you know, I helped build that playground,” Winschel said.

Winschel had the idea to fundraise after he had hip surgeries that left him bedridden for several months. He said he has a desire to help children play with more than just video games.

U.S. born Filipina athlete gains stardom at Women’s World Cup

Sarina Bolden celebrates after scoring the first-ever goal at the Women’s World Cup for the Philippines on Monday, July 24. The Philippines team continues on to play Norway on July 30. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

Sarina Bolden, 27, scored the Philippines’ first-ever goal at the Women’s World Cup on July 24.

Bolden, originally born in Santa Clara, California, joined the Philippines national soccer team in 2018. Since joining the Philippines team, Bolden has played in 37 international matches and scored 22 goals.

“I’ll remember this moment forever, for the rest of my life. I’m so happy to be a part of it,” Bolden said after the match.

Following their win against New Zealand, the Filipina athletes walked along the field as thousands of fans celebrated their win.

“I’ve just been learning that Filipinos are literally everywhere,” Bolden said. “I think we’re a great representation of what Filipinos are, and we’re far and wide, But to culminate everyone together and to get everyone on the same page is amazing.”

Animals at Minnesota Zoo find ways to cool off amidst heat wave

A polar bear eats ice at a Minnesota zoo. Officials in Minnesota released extreme heat warnings for the area on July 25. (WCCO via CNN Newsource)

As a heat wave affects parts of the globe, humans aren’t the only ones trying to keep cool. Animals in the St. Paul Minnesota zoo have found ways to cool off as well.

Visitors saw polar bears eating and playing with ice cubes, sprinklers running in the ostrich enclosure and lions cooling off in the shade.

The Minnesota zoo is home to more than 4,500 animals and strives to ensure the safety of all their animals.