Big 12 releases BYU’s 2023-24 men’s basketball opponents

The Marriott Center will be welcoming some new visitors very soon.

The Big 12 announced its scheduling matrix for the upcoming men’s basketball season Thursday, giving BYU a glimpse of what to expect in its inaugural campaign competing in the conference.

The Cougars will play 18 games against Big 12 foes, being assigned home-and-home series with five teams, traveling to play four teams solely on the road and another four teams in Provo.

BYU will share multiple contests with Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and UCF. The Cougars will play Houston, Texas, TCU and Cincinnati all just once and at home. Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Oklahoma will all host BYU once.

The new slate of Big 12 foes marks BYU’s first season changing conferences since joining the West Coast Conference for the 2011-12 campaign. In the program’s decade-plus WCC tenure, the Cougars never finished atop the league standings and suffered a losing record in conference play for the first time this past season.

BYU returns a core of Fousseyni Traore, Spencer Johnson and Dallin Hall while adding key transfers Aly Khalifa, Dawson Baker and Ques Glover for the Cougars’ debut campaign in the Big 12.