BYU’s Austin Deming drafted by Houston Astros

There’s a new Cougar in Houston.

BYU slugger Austin Deming was selected by the Houston Astros with the final pick of the MLB first year player draft’s 10th round. Deming became the 116th player in program history to be drafted since the draft’s inception in 1965.

In 2023, Deming blasted 19 home runs, drove in 68 runs, hit .418 and posted the second-highest slugging mark in the country at a .915 clip. The Santa Clara native was named to the All-WCC First Team for the second consecutive year and was named a semifinalist for the esteemed Dick Howser Trophy for best collegiate baseball player of the year.

Over five seasons and 173 games at BYU, Deming hit a collective .292 with a .375 on base percentage, 28 home runs, 47 doubles and 128 RBI. He joins an Astros organization fresh off its second-ever World Series championship in 2022.

Deming will look to become the 35th BYU baseball alum to reach the majors and first since 2021.