Police Beat: July 3-7

BYU

Theft

July 4 — Diaper bag stolen at Y Trailhead.

July 5 — Bike pump stolen at Wymount Terrace.

Drugs

July 4 — Subject arrested for possession of Marijuana and inadequate skating gear at 1060 N. 150 East.

Criminal Mischief

July 5 — Vehicle vandalized at Cannon Center Lot 41.

PROVO

Theft

July 4 — Property theft reported at 500 N. 500 West.

Burglary

July 6 — Residential burglary reported at W. 300 South.

Vehicle Burglary

July 3 — Theft from vehicle reported at 140 E. 1440 South.

July 3 — Theft from vehicle reported 150 W. 500 North.

July 5 — Theft from vehicle reported at 100 E. 300 South.

July 5 — Theft from vehicle reported at 100 E. 400 South.