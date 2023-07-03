Provo Airport will soon offer international flights, Mayor Kaufusi announces 

The Provo Airport will soon be offering international flights. Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi made this announcement on July 1. (Universe Archives)

On Saturday, July 1 at the Stadium of Fire, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi announced that the Provo Municipal Airport will soon be an international airport.

“Our Provo Airport is thriving, filled to capacity with eager airlines, and it won’t be long until it emerges as the Provo International Airport,” Mayor Kaufusi said on Facebook.

No date has been announced yet for this change.

The second-busiest airport in Utah has made continual expansions to keep up with increasing demands over the years, according to the airport’s website. These expansions have included a new terminal that was completed last summer.

According to Provo Airport Operations Manager Matthew Jensen, the demand at the airport is driving the change to becoming an international airport.

“The airport’s growing, and that’s the logical next step,” Jensen said.

While the airport has not yet announced which international destinations will be offered, speculations include countries such as Mexico.

Allegiant Air and Breeze Airlines, which fly out of the Provo Airport, have each submitted filings with the Department of Transportation that would authorize them to offer flights to Mexico. This could allow for flights between various airports in Mexico and the Provo Airport in the future, although this has not been confirmed by the airport.

Provo resident Sydney Rockwood is excited about international flights being offered from Provo. Rockwood, who studies mechanical engineering at BYU, said she flies out of the Provo Airport frequently to visit her family in her hometown of Gilbert, Arizona. She enjoys having an airport close by instead of needing to drive to Salt Lake City.

“I think that including international flights would be amazing,” Rockwood said. “By including more locations that Provo flies to I have the opportunity to go visit new places and plan trips with friends. I just got my passport and I have been hoping to use it.”

Those interested in the Provo Airport and available flights can visit this website for more information.