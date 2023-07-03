Drone shows are replacing many Utah firework shows

Drones display the American flag in the sky at Jordan Park on Saturday, June 1. The drones replaced the regular fireworks show. (@slcmayor, via Instagram)

Salt Lake City launched its first-ever drone show in place of its regular firework display, in an attempt to avoid wildfires and air pollution.

On June 27, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced the debut of the city’s first drone show. The mayor said the change was a precaution for the city’s high fire risk.

“As temperatures rise and fire danger increases, we must be conscientious of both our air quality and the potential for wildfires,” Mendenhall said.

Drones organize to display the Statue of Liberty at Jordan Park on Saturday, June 1. The drone show lasted around 15 minutes. (@slcmayor, via Instagram)

Jordan Park hosted its first drone show on Saturday, July 1. The colorful drones performed aerial acrobatics and were organized to recreate patriotic imagery like the American flag and the Statue of Liberty. The demonstration lasted around 10-15 minutes.

The drones flew 300 feet into the air and could be seen potentially five miles away, according to the mayors Twitter.

Robert Magarrell, a student in BYU’s Chaplaincy program, recognized the multiple benefits of these new drone shows.

“It makes sense to me they would adapt that. I’m a military retiree also, I know a lot of people that have been at war that have a PTSD response to explosions … and to be environmentally friendly is a responsible thing,” Magarrell said.

Jason Thompson, a Provo resident, attended Park City’s drone show and enjoyed the experience.

“It was really cool seeing the drones take the shape of different local things like a moving skier or a multicolored Utah,” Thompson said.

Thompson also explained the drone’s unique ability to capture imagery in the sky through their formation.

“Fireworks shows will always be an iconic part of Independence Day, but I think drone shows are also entertaining and can represent more local and national things,” Thompson said.

Salt Lake City will be hosting another drone show at Liberty Park on Monday, July 24 at 10 p.m.

Multiple cities across the U.S. have opted for drone shows this year, to help the environment. Boulder, Colorado will host their own drone show, citing the danger of wildfires, fueled by climate change.

Fireworks shows will still continue in many Utah cities this July 4, including in Brigham City, Layton and Kaysville.

Utah County will also host multiple events on July 4. Pleasant Grove City will host a firework show at dark at Discovery Park and Thanksgiving Point will host a firework show near Ashton Boulevard.