BYU fans celebrate first official day in the Big 12 Conference

BYU fans gathered together on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 to celebrate the university’s long-awaited debut in the Big 12 conference.

On Friday night, fans ushered in the cougar’s first official day as they counted down the seconds until the clock struck midnight.

Fans across the country joined the festivities when the countdown also appeared at Times Square in New York City.

On Saturday. BYU fans and students celebrated the first official day in the Big 12 by throwing a party for everyone to come celebrate the university’s new status as a member of a power five conference.

Ellie Boyer, a member of BYU’s swimming team, is excited to represent the team and thinks joining the Big 12 is huge for BYU athletics.

“I am stoked to represent BYU on the swimming team and the Big 12 means a lot to not only the team but just the school overall,” Boyer said.

Students and fans were treated to food, games, ziplines, sports and more throughout the event.

“I decided to come today because I wanted to come check out everything that is going on and come support cougar nation, BYU swim athlete, Tallin Kunz said.

BYU fan, Sean Honey, is also excited to see how BYU will play against stronger competition and how BYU’s football will be more fun to watch.

“The Big 12 is huge it’s like a power five and the competition is super good. That means we will have way more hyped football,” Honey said.

According to Kunz, the level of competition will become more difficult; however, he feels BYU is ready for the challenge.

“I think I am really excited for the new competition and to get just a bigger sporting environment,” Kunz said.

Now that BYU has officially joined the Big 12 conference, athletes and fans believe the next opportunity is to prove that they belong and are ready for the challenge.