Police Beat: June 26-30

BYU

Theft

June 20 — Bike theft reported at the Joseph Knight Building.

PROVO

Theft

June 26 — Property theft reported at 190 W. 820 North.

June 26 — Property theft reported at 120 E. 820 North.

June 27 — Property theft reported at 800 N. Harbor Parkway.

June 27 — Bicycle theft reported at 800 N. 160 West.

June 27 — Property theft reported at 170 N. 450 West.

June 28 — Property theft reported at 130 N. 300 West.

Motor Vehicle Burglary

June 28 — Burglary from vehicle reported at 100 N. 500 West.

June 28 — Burglary from vehicle reported at 200 W. 1625 North.

June 29 — Burglary from vehicle reported at 140 E. 2300 North.

June 29 — Burglary from vehicle reported at 140 E. 2300 North.