BYU bowling camp teaches community ‘the bowling alley is for everybody’

The BYU Bowling Center is getting involved with the community through its new summer camp, teaching kids how to improve their bowling skills.

According to BYU bowling manager and instructor Kate Blakeslee, the summer bowling camp, which began in 2022, is focused on adapting and growing to meet the needs of the children involved.

The summer camp is offered to two separate age groups for four days a week and runs until August.

“This bowling camp is a great opportunity for us to reach out to the community and help people understand and know that the bowling alley is for everybody,” Blakeslee said.

As the children come to the camp they are taught the fundamentals of the sport and are shown how to make improvements in their technique, including proper grip, stance and delivery.

According to Blakeslee, the camp is also designed to help children succeed and improve at their own pace.

“We really want the kids to feel like they have the space and permission to make mistakes so they can actually learn and grow,” Blakeslee said.

The children who come to the camp have the opportunity to find a sport they are passionate about and get a taste of what it is like to learn at BYU, according to BYU bowling manager Rocko Woods.

“Being here at the bowling alley we can’t do much, but we can offer a camp to teach them and that’s one of the reasons we wanted to,” Woods said.

According to Blakeslee, this year the BYU bowling team has focused more on training the instructors on fundamentals and how to better teach children.

As the bowling camp continues to grow, Woods wants to see it become another hub for children to hone their skills at BYU.

“You got your basketball camps, your baseball camps … bowling can be right there along with them,” Woods said.

As children come to the bowling camp they will learn and grow in a fun BYU environment that gives them the opportunity to bowl with Cosmo, socialize with friends and hone their skills.