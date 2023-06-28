BYU adds former Utah offensive lineman Simi Moala

The transfer portal continues to bolster BYU.

Former Utah offensive lineman Simi Moala is joining the Cougars’ football program, the Southern California native told ESPN 960 Tuesday afternoon.

“I will be part of the team this year. I kind of took a year off, maybe half a year, tried to focus on family and myself, just thinking about if I really want to do it again,” Moala told ESPN 960 host Ben Criddle Tuesday. “I just appreciate coach Kalani (Sitake) for reaching back out and calling me. That’s what made me really come back.”

Moala played for the Utes from 2018-2021, earning All Pac-12 Honorable Mention status in 2019. Moala totaled 21 total games and 18 starts at Utah before leaving the program in September 2021 to handle personal family matters. Moala’s final game at Utah was a 26-17 loss to BYU in Provo.

The addition of Moala brings BYU’s number of new players from the transfer portal to 22, with Moala being the seventh offensive lineman and fourth with previous Power 5 experience.