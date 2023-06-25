Cougar stars testify of Christ at BYU athletics devotional

Athletes and coaches from various BYU teams testified of Jesus Christ and His gospel in a devotional service sponsored by the school’s athletic department Sunday evening at the Marriott Center.

The devotional was held as part of BYU’s summer event lineup leading up to the school’s official entry into the Big 12 on July 1. The Cougar speakers focused on their feelings for the Savior and what Big 12 membership will entail for sharing the gospel through athletics.

Cougar wide receiver Chase Roberts opened the evening sharing of his experience participating in the Under Armour All-American bowl as a high schooler in 2019. He recalled another Latter-day Saint player at the camp approaching him to share how Roberts’ decision to serve a mission had made him want to do the same.

“I couldn’t play football for two years, but I knew that if I served God with all my might, I would be blessed,” Roberts said. “When I put God and Christ first in my life and keep my commitments to them, that’s when I am the happiest.”

Following Roberts was BYU volleyball setter Whitney Bower, who shared her gratitude for a worldwide church while acknowledging those who stand to oppose the restored gospel. Bower expressed testimony of the priesthood and the miracles she had seen as a result of her faith.

“At times we feel the world is cheering against us,” Bower said. “If we are striving to represent (Christ), we will not fail, and we will have His power.. The priesthood is the perfect plan because it’s modeled after the Savior.”

BYU football defensive end Tyler Batty followed Bower, offering thoughts on the role BYU fans can have alongside athletes, coaches and administrators in representing the school and Church on a national level.

“As we strive to become more like our Savior, we will be able to be ambassadors for Him, whether it be as athletes, coaches or fans,” Batty said. “Each of us can show other fans in the Big 12 our commitment to Christ.”

Batty was followed by a musical number from a student athlete choir, performing an arrangement of “I Am a Child of God.” Following the choir was Cougar women’s soccer star Olivia Katoa, who shared her experience as a member of BYU’s 2021 national runner-up squad that requested and was granted a rescheduling of the NCAA national championship match in order to keep the sabbath day holy and not have to play on Sunday as originally planned. Despite losing the title contest in penalty kicks, Katoa felt that the team’s missionary efforts as an example of Church standards helped sooth the sting of defeat.

“The gospel perspective I had helped that (championship) loss hurt less than it would have,” Katoa said. “I believe the most important thing to our Heavenly Father is to represent Him.. athletics gives us that opportunity in a normal and natural way to help spread his gospel.”

BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake was the evening’s concluding speaker. Sitake shared his intention to direct the players on his team in looking to Jesus Christ as an example both on and off the field, recounting how former Cougar captain Isaiah Kaufusi had been a strong example of doing such even following BYU’s heartbreaking “one yard short” loss to Coastal Carolina in 2020.

“As we talk about Christ in our program, I tell them, let’s follow the toughest guy who ever walked on this earth: Jesus Christ,” Sitake said. “Let’s follow His teachings and do what He did.

“The potential that Heavenly Father sees in us, through Christ we can reach it. Through Christ we can be perfected. He fills that extra yard in. I know that Christ is our Savior and I’m thankful for Him.”