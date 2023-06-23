Student documentaries reflect on Holocaust, highlight current preservation efforts

Four students in BYU’s School of Communications journalism sequence produced and premiered mini-documentaries following their trip to Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

Students explored the histories of the Jewish ghetto in Riga, Latvia and the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Oświęcim, Poland, visiting Lithuania in between the two. They acknowledged the tragedies of the past but focused on the idea of hope and current efforts to document victims of Nazism.

Their documentaries premiered on June 14, where faculty, students and members of the German and Russian departments attended.

News Lab Manager Melissa Gibbs introduces Russian professor Tony Brown at the documentary premiere, held in The Daily Universe Newsroom on June 14. Gibbs had approached Brown about filming in Latvia and Poland. (Emma Everett)

The mini-documentary produced by journalism students Megan Brugger and Ethan Porter is the sixth of seven planned installments in The Daily Universe’s multi-year “A Poor Wayfaring Man of Grief” project.

Broadcast Production Manager Alan Neves has been involved with the project since its inception five years ago. Each of the project’s installments focuses on a different verse of the hymn, he said.

The sixth verse of the hymn, which centers on an imprisoned man, served as the impetus for the trip, Porter said. The hymn’s narrative aligned with some of the experiences of Jews and other minority groups during World War II.

“The concept was we wanted to do something with the prison system, and what happened during the Holocaust with the concentration camps and the ghetto,” Porter said.

Students collaborated with the Riga Ghetto and Latvian Holocaust Museum. They also visited the Rumbula Forest, where upwards of 25,000 Jews were murdered by Nazis.

“This is probably the hardest verse we’ve had to do, just because of the subject matter,” Neves said. “It speaks to people in prison physically, mentally, spiritually, in every aspect of the word.”

1 of 3

The trip’s linchpin was Tony Brown, a BYU Russian professor. He connected the journalism team with BYU interns working in Riga and at Auschwitz for the summer.

Interns in Riga create exhibits, lead tours and do translation work, Brown said. At Auschwitz, interns participate in genealogical and preservation work.

“Their lives have stories just as everybody’s lives have stories to tell,” Brown said, speaking of Holocaust victims. “They’re trying to retrace the lives of those people … giving them the voice they were deprived of when they were alive.”

Journalism students Joe Wirthlin and Abigail Westerby, who edited the documentary filmed at Auschwitz, focused on this positive preservation.

“We wanted to make a documentary to talk about the good things … happening there,” Westerby said, speaking of Auschwitz. “They’re making it better, and they’re still doing work there.”

Westerby said the staggering number of Jews who were sent to Auschwitz informed the documentary, but their focus was on individuals.

“It’s an individual human story,” she explained. “What can we find out about these individual human names?”

1 of 3

Post-trip, Westerby said she has been reflecting on her own legacy and the legacies which have shaped her.

“Their experiences still mean something, and we need to take time out of our day to think about that,” she said.

For Brugger, the trip was a reminder that everyone is part of the human family. She said she also saw how the power of journalism connects people.

“They say being a journalist is like being a voice for the voiceless,” she said. “I’ve always really loved that idea, but I hadn’t really seen it in action until I was on this trip.”

Porter said documentary storytelling gave him and his classmates unique opportunities to develop relationships with their subjects.

“I really appreciate documentaries more now that I’ve been able to do it and learn more about these people,” he said.

Neves, who has been on several trips associated with the “Poor Wayfaring Man” project, said he hopes students who participated in this trip will remember it for the rest of their lives.

“We’re all God’s children, and I think that’s the ultimate message of the hymn,” he said. “The Savior is the savior of the world, and He reveals Himself in many ways across many different religions … we’re glad to be part of that.”

For more information about the “A Poor Wayfaring Man of Grief” project, click here.