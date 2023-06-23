Police Beat: June 19-23

BYU
Drugs
June 20 — FSY participants found possessing Tetrahydrocannabinol at Heritage Halls.
PROVO
Theft
June 19 — Bicycle theft reported at 500 E. 600 North.
June 20 — Property theft reported at 110 S. State Street.
June 20 — Bicycle theft reported at 130 N. Freedom Blvd.
June 20 — Property theft reported at 150 W. West Bridge Drive.
June 21 — Property theft reported at 400 N. 400 West.
June 22 — Property theft reported at 800 W. Center Street.
June 22 — Property theft reported at 190 W. 820 North.
Burglary
June 20 — Residential burglary reported at 160 W. 380 South.