Justin Collings announced as BYU academic vice president

Justin M. Collings is BYU’s new academic vice president. He will be replacing C. Shane Reese, the current BYU president. (BYU Law)

BYU President C. Shane Reese announced Justin M. Collings as the new academic vice president on Wednesday, June 21.

Collings will be replacing Reese, who previously served as academic vice president until appointed as president in May.

“Justin is uniquely qualified for this position,” said Reese. “He is deeply committed to the mission of BYU and has consistently highlighted the power of faculty to fortify students’ faith in the Savior and His restored gospel through teaching and research efforts.”

He joined BYU faculty in 2013 and has served as the associate academic vice president for faculty development, associate dean for faculty and curriculum for the J. Reuben Clark Law School and a professor of law.

Collings received his Bachelor’s degree from BYU, with a double major in English and Italian and a minor in classical civilization. He earned his juris doctorate and Ph.D. in history from Yale University.

Prior to teaching, Collings worked as a law clerk to the Honorable Guido Calabresi on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Collings expressed his passion for BYU and the gospel in his February 2022 devotional.

“As one who spends his workdays studying questions of power and rights, I testify that the only power and rights that finally endure flow from the figure of the Son of God,” Collings said.