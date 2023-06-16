Police Beat: June 12-16

BYU

DUI

June 12 — Subject in vehicle under the influence of drugs at the Y Trailhead.

Warrant Service

June 12 — Subject on bicycle failed to obey traffic laws at 1060 N. 150 East.

Property Damage

June 12 — Vehicle damaged in Lot 16.

PROVO

Theft

June 15 — Bicycle theft reported at 300 S. 600 East.

June 15 — Property theft reported at 300 N. Freedom Blvd.

Motor Vehicle Theft

June 12 — Automobile theft reported at 300 W. Center Street.

June 13 — Automobile theft reported at 130 N. Freedom Blvd.

Burglary

June 12 — Commercial burglary reported at 190 W. Center Street.

June 13 — Residential burglary reported at 300 W. 200 South.