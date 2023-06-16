Police Beat: June 12-16

BYU
DUI
June 12 — Subject in vehicle under the influence of drugs at the Y Trailhead.
Warrant Service
June 12 — Subject on bicycle failed to obey traffic laws at 1060 N. 150 East.
Property Damage
June 12 — Vehicle damaged in Lot 16.
PROVO
Theft
June 15 — Bicycle theft reported at 300 S. 600 East.
June 15 — Property theft reported at 300 N. Freedom Blvd.
Motor Vehicle Theft
June 12 — Automobile theft reported at 300 W. Center Street.
June 13 — Automobile theft reported at 130 N. Freedom Blvd.
Burglary
June 12 — Commercial burglary reported at 190 W. Center Street.
June 13 — Residential burglary reported at 300 W. 200 South.